American Canyon police arrest woman on stolen vehicle charges

A woman who police say stole a car in the city of Napa on Wednesday night was arrested by police in American Canyon.
City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim left his keys in his 2011 Honda Civic and saw a woman take the car, a police press release said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
American Canyon police located the car a few minutes later at Highway 29 and American Canyon Road. The woman stopped and was arrested.
Police booked Anna Leticia Servin, a 32-year-old transient, into Napa County jail at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the booking log. Allegations include driving a stolen vehicle, possessing stolen property, not having a license and probation violation.
This is the fifth time Servin has been arrested since Jan. 25, a Napa police press release said.
WATCH NOW: MOUNTAIN LION CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN NAPA NEIGHBORHOOD
CHECK OUT ACE & VINE, NAPA'S NEW CARDROOM
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Mike LeBlanc and Gabe Pattee of Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room
A temporary tent for Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room
Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room, bar and restaurant.
Inside Ace & Vine, a new Napa card room, bar and restaurant.
Ace & Vine, a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Ace & Vine a Napa card room
Updated Ace & Vine renderings
Gabe Pattee and Mike LeBlanc are about to begin work on renovations at the former Compadres Restaurant at 505 Lincoln Ave. They plan to open a card room and restaurant called Ace & Vine.
The back patio of the former Compadres restaurant.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
In this Series
February 18 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Weather-related shipment woes delaying Napa vaccinations
-
Updated
Black History Month to be celebrated in Napa
-
Updated
California's REAL ID deadline is back. The DMV is bracing for a surge of late applicants
- 7 updates