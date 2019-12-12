When American Canyon Police searched a vehicle containing two people with suspended driver's licenses early Thursday morning, they reported finding all kinds of incriminating objects.
There was suspected stolen clothing with shopping tags from Macy's and other stores, suspected stolen Pokemon cards and suspected stolen mail, as well as Fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said.
Matthew Lyn Foster, 33 of Big Sur was booked at the Napa County jail for possible charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring as well as drug possession and ID theft.
Morgan Lynn Carver, 25, of Salinas was booked for drug possession, ID theft, organized retail theft and possession of counterfeit currency.