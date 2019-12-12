{{featured_button_text}}

When American Canyon Police searched a vehicle containing two people with suspended driver's licenses early Thursday morning, they reported finding all kinds of incriminating objects.

There was suspected stolen clothing with shopping tags from Macy's and other stores, suspected stolen Pokemon cards and suspected stolen mail, as well as Fentanyl and methamphetamine, police said.

Matthew Lyn Foster, 33 of Big Sur was booked at the Napa County jail for possible charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring as well as drug possession and ID theft.

Morgan Lynn Carver, 25, of Salinas was booked for drug possession, ID theft, organized retail theft and possession of counterfeit currency.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.