A Vallejo man was arrested Saturday afternoon after American Canyon police noticed that his Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Highway 29 with a 2017 registration tab on his license plate.
A search of Jose Nicolas Marquez's vehicle turned up several women's items, including purses, a wallet, sunglasses, and sandals, police said.
Using recovered information, police contacted a woman in Napa who said her vehicle had been broken into while parked in Napa sometime between Friday and Saturday, police said.
Marquez, 28, who was on probation out of Napa, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of stolen property and violation of probation, police said.
He was still in custody at the Napa County jail as of Monday morning.