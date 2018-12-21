Two Reno teenagers could face charges related to driving a stolen car without a license, resisting arrest and having alcohol after they were picked up in a Walmart parking lot, American Canyon police say.
An American Canyon officer was patrolling the city's Walmart Supercenter as part of an effort to step up surveillance of parking lots during the holidays when he saw a white Toyota minivan with a flat tire, according to a press release.
The officer also noticed two teenagers with blankets — a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — wandering around the parking lot, near the minivan. They denied having anything to do with the car, according to the press release.
American Canyon Police is not identifying the teenagers because they are minors.
The officer learned the minivan was stolen out of Reno and tried to detain the teenage boy, who broke away and ran across the parking lot, according to the release. The officer tore his pants, and scuffed his finger and knee while struggling to detain him, Chief Oscar Ortiz said in an interview.
The teenager was not injured and was eventually handcuffed, according to the release. He was found to be on juvenile probation in Nevada. Ortiz said he could not elaborate because the teenager is a minor.
The teenage girl was identified as a reported runaway from Nevada.
Both teenagers admitted to driving the car and neither had licenses, according to Ortiz.
Both were booked into Napa County Juvenile Hall for investigation of possible charges related to the stolen car, driving without a license, resisting arrest and possessing alcohol, Ortiz said.