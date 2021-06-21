American Canyon police chief Oscar Ortiz, set to become Napa County sheriff Saturday, announces 2022 candidacy for post

The longtime lawman set to become Napa County’s next sheriff this weekend has announced he will run in next year’s election to hold the post full time.
In a news release Monday morning, Capt. Oscar Ortiz, chief of American Canyon Police, declared his candidacy in the June 2022 sheriff’s race, where he will face former Undersheriff Jon Crawford. Ortiz is slated to fill Napa County’s top law enforcement position starting Saturday with the retirement of Sheriff John Robertson.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors on May 18 appointed Ortiz, a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, to fill the remaining 18 months in the term of Robertson, who submitted his resignation April 27. Ortiz has led American Canyon Police, which operates under a contract with the Sheriff’s Office, since November 2017.
At the May meeting, Supervisor Ryan Gregory said he considered having the board interview both Ortiz and Crawford to succeed Robertson as sheriff, but ultimately joined his colleagues in honoring Robertson’s recommendation of Ortiz as his successor.
Crawford, a 22-year Sheriff’s Office veteran who had held the department’s No. 2 position since 2018, announced his candidacy to succeed Robertson on May 14.
The Sheriff’s Office later announced Crawford was no longer serving with the agency effective May 30. Crawford described his departure as a termination and called the exit “purely political,” but declined to detail the reasons why. Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford also declined at the time to offer further details about Crawford’s departure.
Born in Los Angeles County but raised in Yountville from the age of 4, Ortiz attended Vintage High School before joining Napa County Corrections at age 20. He served four years with the agency before entering the Sheriff’s Office in 1996, passing through the ranks of deputy, lieutenant, sergeant and captain and later leading the department’s investigation unit.
Ortiz, his wife Oralia and the youngest of their three sons live in American Canyon. Another son is a U.S. Navy veteran and a third is attending Arizona State University, Ortiz said in his campaign announcement.
In addition, Ortiz has served as a volunteer boxing coach for 21 years in the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League after-school crime prevention program.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
