American Canyon police chief Oscar Ortiz, set to become Napa County sheriff Saturday, announces 2022 candidacy for post

The longtime lawman set to become Napa County’s next sheriff this weekend has announced he will run in next year’s election to hold the post full time.

In a news release Monday morning, Capt. Oscar Ortiz, chief of American Canyon Police, declared his candidacy in the June 2022 sheriff’s race, where he will face former Undersheriff Jon Crawford. Ortiz is slated to fill Napa County’s top law enforcement position starting Saturday with the retirement of Sheriff John Robertson.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on May 18 appointed Ortiz, a 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, to fill the remaining 18 months in the term of Robertson, who submitted his resignation April 27. Ortiz has led American Canyon Police, which operates under a contract with the Sheriff’s Office, since November 2017.

At the May meeting, Supervisor Ryan Gregory said he considered having the board interview both Ortiz and Crawford to succeed Robertson as sheriff, but ultimately joined his colleagues in honoring Robertson’s recommendation of Ortiz as his successor.

Crawford, a 22-year Sheriff’s Office veteran who had held the department’s No. 2 position since 2018, announced his candidacy to succeed Robertson on May 14.