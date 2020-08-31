American Canyon Police: crack-smoking Walmart shoplifter led police on I-80 chase

Employees at American Canyon's Walmart called police Sunday evening to say that three shoplifters had used force on store workers who tried to stop them from exiting with a shopping cart of stolen items, American Canyon police reported.
Responding officers saw a vehicle going southbound on Highway 29 that matched the employees' description of the suspects' vehicle and began their pursuit, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.
The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Highway 29 and Donaldson Way, Ortiz said. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The pursuit wound through several Vallejo streets, then onto Interstate 80. The suspects crashed in Richmond when the driver hit a curb and lost a wheel, police said.
While being taken into custody, the driver, identified at Eric Lawrence Pleasant, 56, of San Lorenzo, was smoking a suspected crack pipe and asked if he could "take one more hit," Ortiz said.
Pleasant was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of robbery, hit-and-run with injury, evading causing injury and DUI causing injury.
Pleasant was on Alameda County's Post Release Community Supervision program, Ortiz said
His passengers, Cheryl Harbor, 44, of Oakland, and Tiffany Monique Jones, 38, of Richmond were booked for possible charges of robbery and conspiracy.
All three were still in jail Monday morning, with bail set at $100,000.
The California Highway Patrol, Vallejo Police and Richmond Police assisted with the pursuit.
Watch Now: Wildfire evacuees make camp at Skyline Park
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.