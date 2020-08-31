American Canyon Police: crack-smoking Walmart shoplifter led police on I-80 chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees at American Canyon's Walmart called police Sunday evening to say that three shoplifters had used force on store workers who tried to stop them from exiting with a shopping cart of stolen items, American Canyon police reported.

Responding officers saw a vehicle going southbound on Highway 29 that matched the employees' description of the suspects' vehicle and began their pursuit, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release.

The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed and struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Highway 29 and Donaldson Way, Ortiz said. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The pursuit wound through several Vallejo streets, then onto Interstate 80. The suspects crashed in Richmond when the driver hit a curb and lost a wheel, police said.

While being taken into custody, the driver, identified at Eric Lawrence Pleasant, 56, of San Lorenzo, was smoking a suspected crack pipe and asked if he could "take one more hit," Ortiz said.

Pleasant was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of robbery, hit-and-run with injury, evading causing injury and DUI causing injury.