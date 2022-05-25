American Canyon Police Department to add second-in-command lieutenant position

In an effort to fill a long-existing gap in the American Canyon Police Department’s chain of command, the department will be adding its first lieutenant position early next year.

The hired lieutenant would serve as backup to the department’s chief, who currently has no upper management backup within the department. The lieutenant would also be the managerial link between the chief and the department’s four sergeants who currently oversee 19 officers.

Lieutenants also typically manage day-to-day operations — including review of search warrants, operational plans and follow-up investigations — according to a presentation police chief Rick Greenberg gave to the American Canyon City Council last week.

At the behest of the department, the City Council voted 4-0 to add the lieutenant position, with vice mayor Mariam Aboudamous absent. The cost of the position in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year is roughly $152,000 because it’s set to start about halfway through the fiscal year, in January 2023. Given that, the cost of the position in the following 2023-24 fiscal year will be about $326,000.

Greenberg told the City Council that because the city contracts for police services with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the office does currently provide a backup administrator when he’s in training or taking a scheduled day off. But he feels like the city’s currently losing out because the administrator doesn’t work day-to-day with city staff, elected officials and the American Canyon Fire Protection District, he said.

“I work daily with the chief and assistant chief over there. If another administrator came down from the sheriff’s office, they wouldn’t have that working relationship,” Greenberg said. “I feel that’s very important to make an operation go smoothly; we don’t question each other, we work together, we know how each other work, and therefore, the operation goes smoothly, and the incident resolves in a good way.”

Greenberg also noted that the department is the third largest law enforcement agency in Napa County — the Napa County Sheriff’s Department employs 110 sworn officers, the Napa Police department employs 78, and the St. Helena and Calistoga police department employ 13 each — but it’s the only one without a lieutenant.

Additionally, Greenberg said, the city will need more officers as American Canyon’s population grows, and it would be good to have a lieutenant in place before hiring those officers. American Canyon was the only Napa County municipality that saw population growth last year, though it was only an increase of 92 people, or 0.4%, for a total of 21,658, according to past Register reporting.

Over the past decade, American Canyon also had the largest population increase in Napa municipalities’ population, adding 2,383 residents for a total of 21,837, according to 2020 Census data. But that pales in comparison to the city doubling in population between 2000 and 2010, by adding roughly 10,000 residents.

“As the city grows, our population is going to grow, obviously,” Greenberg said. “And we need to look at adding more officers, more sergeants, and, in my opinion, we need to add a lieutenant. We’ve needed it for quite some time.”

The councilmembers all expressed support for adding the position and voted to approve it.

Councilmember Pierre Washington said having a lieutenant is also important for internal investigations, and that other comparable cities that contract with counties for law enforcement — such as Pinole and Hercules in Contra Costa County — tend to have lieutenants.

“Typically a sergeant is just a higher ranking person on the street, keeping the other officers in line, making sure they stay by the book,” Washington said. “That lieutenant position gives a buffer to assist with the chief.”

Councilmember Mark Joseph said there was a legitimate need to add the lieutenant, but suggested the council could see how its upcoming budget settled and figure out how to pay for the position before approving it.

City manager Jason Holley said the item could come back in June, but that wouldn’t make a difference because it's already in the proposed 2022-23 budget. Furthermore, he said, it’s important to not delay approving the item because the department needs a long time to recruit for the position.

Councilmember David Oro said he didn’t see a need for the council to wait.

“This is an investment in the community and into our public safety, and it’s needed,” Oro said. “This is not a request that seems like just something that can help chief Greenberg out because it’s a fun thing to have; this is a necessary thing to have. So I don’t think we need to wait.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

