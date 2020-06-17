American Canyon police investigating shooting at apartment complex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Vineyard Crossing Apartments on Tapestry Lane, with police searching for a suspect who got away, American Canyon Police reported.

The incident was reported at 3:20. When officers and paramedics arrived, the victim had already been transported to an area hospital by relatives, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

The victim's condition was not immediately known, Ortiz said. American Canyon police and Napa County Sheriff's detectives are on the case, he said.

The suspect is believed to be known to the victim. Police are looking for a gray SUV driven by a black male adult, Ortiz said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.