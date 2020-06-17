You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
American Canyon police investigating shooting at apartment complex

American Canyon police investigating shooting at apartment complex

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon at the Vineyard Crossing Apartments on Tapestry Lane, with police searching for a suspect who got away, American Canyon Police reported.

The incident was reported at 3:20. When officers and paramedics arrived, the victim had already been transported to an area hospital by relatives, Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

The victim's condition was not immediately known, Ortiz said. American Canyon police and Napa County Sheriff's detectives are on the case, he said.

The suspect is believed to be known to the victim. Police are looking for a gray SUV driven by a black male adult, Ortiz said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Evil Vines Cemetery returns to Napa for Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News