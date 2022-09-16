American Canyon Police investigating string of Friday morning vehicle burglaries

The American Canyon Police Department is currently investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred early Friday morning.

Police said that the La Vigne neighborhood — located south of American Road and East of Flosden Road, just north of Vallejo city limits — and neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park had been most affected, with about 11 vehicles identified as burglary targets so far. The department believes the vehicle windows were smashed from approximately 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning, though losses are currently unknown.

The department is requesting that people with surveillance cameras installed on their property review the footage from last night to help identify possible suspects. People with any information on the burglaries are being asked by the department to contact the ACPD main office at 707-551-0600.

