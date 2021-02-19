American Canyon police looking for people who scammed an elderly shopper

An elderly woman was shopping at Safeway in American Canyon at 1:15 p.m. Thursday when she was distracted by a female while another female stole her wallet from the shopping cart, police reported.

Following the wallet theft, the thieves went on a shopping spree at Target in South Napa Market Place in Napa at approximately 1:36 p.m., American Canyon police said.

The suspects used two stolen credit cards to purchase $700 in gift cards. Additionally, the elderly victim lost over $400 in cash and stimulus checks she just received, police said.

American Canyon police posted fuzzy images on Facebook Friday that capture images of two suspects and their vehicle. To see the photos, go to facebook.com/American.Canyon.Police.Department

The make and model of the suspect vehicle are not known. One female suspect has short hair and is wearing a camo shirt. The second female suspect is wearing a hat and black clothing, according to police.

Police said they are interested in any information that would help with their investigation.

Anyone with information should call Napa Dispatch at 707-253-4451.