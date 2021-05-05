American Canyon police make arrests for catalytic converter thefts

American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.

A patrol unit on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. checked the area around the 4400 block of Hess Road. The officer saw a vehicle on a hill that he suspected of being involved in the crimes, a police report said.

Police contacted the two persons associated with the vehicle and found cut-off catalytic converters and sawing tools. They arrested Donny Eugene Rice, 39, of Benicia and Eric Richard Batz, 50, of Bethel Island for suspicion of receiving stolen property, possessing burglary tools and conspiracy, according to county booking logs.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

Both were booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections and later cited and released with a future court date, police reported.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.