American Canyon police make arrests for catalytic converter thefts

American Canyon police make arrests for catalytic converter thefts

American Canyon Police
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.

A patrol unit on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. checked the area around the 4400 block of Hess Road. The officer saw a vehicle on a hill that he suspected of being involved in the crimes, a police report said.

Police contacted the two persons associated with the vehicle and found cut-off catalytic converters and sawing tools. They arrested Donny Eugene Rice, 39, of Benicia and Eric Richard Batz, 50, of Bethel Island for suspicion of receiving stolen property, possessing burglary tools and conspiracy, according to county booking logs.

Both were booked at the Napa County Department of Corrections and later cited and released with a future court date, police reported.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

