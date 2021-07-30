American Canyon police make drugs, gun arrest

A driver in American Canyon who fell asleep in a car ended up being arrested on suspicion of drug sales and gun violations.
American Canyon police at about 10 a.m. Friday responded to reports of a white Honda Accord that almost caused a traffic collision. They found the vehicle parked at Northampton Drive and Elliot Drive, with the driver appearing to be asleep, a police press release said.
Police roused the driver, whom they identified as Hazem Awad, 36, of American Canyon. They confirmed a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest out of Solano County and that he is on probation with search-and-seizure terms, the press release said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
A search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin packed for sale. It also yielded a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a large sum of U.S. currency, the release said.
Police arrested Awad on suspicion of felony drug sales, being a felon possessing a firearm and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as the arrest warrant. He was booked into Napa County jail with no bail, the press release said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.