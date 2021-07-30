 Skip to main content
American Canyon police make drugs, gun arrest

American Canyon police make drugs, gun arrest

AmCan drug charge

American Canyon police on Friday arrested a man on suspicion of having drugs for sale and a semi-automatic handgun.

 Courtesy of American Canyon police

A driver in American Canyon who fell asleep in a car ended up being arrested on suspicion of drug sales and gun violations.

American Canyon police at about 10 a.m. Friday responded to reports of a white Honda Accord that almost caused a traffic collision. They found the vehicle parked at Northampton Drive and Elliot Drive, with the driver appearing to be asleep, a police press release said.

Police roused the driver, whom they identified as Hazem Awad, 36, of American Canyon. They confirmed a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest out of Solano County and that he is on probation with search-and-seizure terms, the press release said.

A search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin packed for sale. It also yielded a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a large sum of U.S. currency, the release said.

Police arrested Awad on suspicion of felony drug sales, being a felon possessing a firearm and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as the arrest warrant. He was booked into Napa County jail with no bail, the press release said.

Barry Eberling

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

