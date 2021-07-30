American Canyon police make drugs, gun arrest

A driver in American Canyon who fell asleep in a car ended up being arrested on suspicion of drug sales and gun violations.

American Canyon police at about 10 a.m. Friday responded to reports of a white Honda Accord that almost caused a traffic collision. They found the vehicle parked at Northampton Drive and Elliot Drive, with the driver appearing to be asleep, a police press release said.

Police roused the driver, whom they identified as Hazem Awad, 36, of American Canyon. They confirmed a no-bail felony warrant for his arrest out of Solano County and that he is on probation with search-and-seizure terms, the press release said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

A search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin packed for sale. It also yielded a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a large sum of U.S. currency, the release said.

Police arrested Awad on suspicion of felony drug sales, being a felon possessing a firearm and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as the arrest warrant. He was booked into Napa County jail with no bail, the press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.