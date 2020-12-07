 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon Police: Motorist arrested with 2 semi-automatic pistols

American Canyon Police: Motorist arrested with 2 semi-automatic pistols

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Saturday afternoon for weapons violations following a pullover on American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police reported.

Police said they arrested the driver, Markwez Desente King, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Yolo County. Upon searching his vehicle, officers found two hidden semi-automatic pistols with large-capacity magazines, police said.

One pistol had been reported stolen out of Oakland, while the second one was unregistered, police said.

King was booked into the Napa County jail on the warrant and three additional felonies related to the carrying of the loaded and stolen firearm, and the large capacity magazines.

WATCH NOW: WHAT'S THE RISK OF HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVES 

SEE JENNIFER HUFFMAN'S TOP 10 PHOTOS FROM 2020

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News