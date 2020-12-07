American Canyon Police: Motorist arrested with 2 semi-automatic pistols

A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested Saturday afternoon for weapons violations following a pullover on American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police reported.

Police said they arrested the driver, Markwez Desente King, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Yolo County. Upon searching his vehicle, officers found two hidden semi-automatic pistols with large-capacity magazines, police said.

One pistol had been reported stolen out of Oakland, while the second one was unregistered, police said.

King was booked into the Napa County jail on the warrant and three additional felonies related to the carrying of the loaded and stolen firearm, and the large capacity magazines.

