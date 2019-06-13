A Richmond man wanted for violating his state prison parole and escape charges was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield after being pursued by American Canyon police at speeds of up to 100 mph, police said.
The chase ended after the suspect crashed his SUV into a street sign, then fled into a residential neighborhood where officers from multiple agencies apprehended him after a 90-minute yard-by-yard search, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.
Omari Elijah Lyles, 25, was treated for a bite wound from a Fairfield Police K9 unit, then booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of felony failing to yield and felony evading police by driving in the opposite direction of traffic on Highway 12 in Fairfield, Ortiz said in a news release.
Lyles was also arrested for warrants out of Contra Costa County related to escape charges and firearm possession, police said.
The incident began when American Canyon Police received information that Lyles, who was previously arrested and sentenced to state prison for a residential burglary in American Canyon, was in the area of Tapestry Lane, Ortiz said.
At 4:21 p.m., an American Canyon officer spotted Lyles driving a Chevrolet Equinox on American Canyon Road, about to go eastbound on Interstate 80.
The officer followed Lyles and tried to pull him over, but instead Lyles accelerated at speeds that at times reached 100 mph, Ortiz said. Lyles crashed his car on Highway 12 at Beck Avenue, and fled on foot, he said.
Officers from American Canyon Police, the Napa County Sheriff's Office, Fairfield Police and a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit participated in the neighborhood search. An American Canyon Police K9 also helped track the suspect.