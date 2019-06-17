Three adults from Contra Costa County were arrested Sunday after thieves struck the American Canyon Safeway, stealing more than $950 worth of alcohol.
Police said they got a call of an in-progress theft at 4 p.m., with the thieves departing in a cream-colored Ford Explorer with tinted windows.
Officers pulled over a vehicle matching that description on American Canyon Road at Flosden Road, a half mile from the store.
Police said the occupants in the car matched the images of the thieves taken from Safeway's video surveillance. Witnesses also identified them, police said.
Police said they recovered 104 stolen bottles of alcohol, including whiskey, tequila, vodka, brand and rum. The alcohol is believed to have come from the American Canyon Safeway as well as stores in Concord and Pleasant Hill, police said.
Police arrested the driver, Matthew Eron Harris, 23, of Bay Point, and two passengers: Myvonta Eshaude Hale, 21, of Antioch, and Melanie Renee Jenkins, 24, also of Antioch.
They were booked into Napa County jail for possible charges of grand theft and conspiracy, both felonies. Harris was also booked for driving with a forged or altered license plate.
- The vehicle had a forged/altered license plate out of Texas, police said .