A Vallejo man was arrested near the Napa-Solano County line after an officer found meth and an imitation gun, police say.
An American Canyon Police officer pulled over a car driving on Mini Drive with a broken headlight at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the department. The officer found the driver, 31-year-old Cesar Octavio Corona, did not have a license and was on probation, with terms that allow police to search the vehicle, police say.
Officers found about an ounce of what they believe to be methamphetamine in the car, along with a scale and an imitation gun that had its orange tip removed to look like a real gun, police say.
Corona was arrested on suspicion of felony charges of possession of meth for sale and bringing drugs into jail, misdemeanor related to drug and paraphernalia possession, altering an imitation firearm, driving without a license, plus local and out-of-county warrants, jail records show.
He was booked into Napa County jail shortly after 2 a.m., where he remained as of 10 a.m. Saturday, jail records show.