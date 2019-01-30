An American Canyon Police Department officer was driving through the city around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when he noticed a Honda parked off the side of the road in a unusual, dark area, said Chief Oscar Ortiz.
The officer approached the car, parked off the side of American Canyon Road, east of Interstate 80. The rear license plate was missing, but a temporary plate was inside the car's rear window, Ortiz said.
Hayward resident Chad Lewis, 47, and Walnut Creek resident Mirion Straley, 48, were inside the car and told the officer that they came from Oakland and pulled over because they got lost on the way to Clayton, Ortiz said. The officer discovered both men were on probation out of Alameda County, with terms that allow law enforcement to search the car, Ortiz said.
The Honda was reported stolen out of Hayward on Jan. 22, Ortiz said, and the owner had also reported stolen items including a skateboard and wallet. The officer searched the car and found the wallet, a Costco card that belonged to the Hayward victim, prying tools, tools to unlock a mailbox, mail later confirmed to be stolen and a syringe loaded with what officers believed to be methamphetamine, Ortiz said.
Lewis admitted to suspecting the car was stolen and was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of possessing stolen property, and four misdemeanor charges related to possessing meth, paraphernalia, burglary tools and stolen property, jail records show.
Straley was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of possessing stolen property, jail records show.
Both men were booked into the Napa County jail around 4 a.m. Straley was released around 10 a.m. and Lewis remained in jail as of Wednesday evening, jail records show.