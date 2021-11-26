American Canyon police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with arrest in Vallejo

American Canyon Police pursued a stolen vehicle that went through American Canyon and into South Napa Friday morning, and arrested the driver at the Hiddenbrooke Parkway in Vallejo, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

The stolen gold Nissan Frontier was first identified by a American Canyon police officer as it was being driven northbound on Highway 29, according to the department. Police officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it was driving northbound on James Road. A chase began when the driver didn’t yield to police and continued driving, the department said.

Officers pursued the driver up Highway 29 and Highway 221 into South Napa. Then the driver turned around into a southbound lane and drove to Highway 29 and back into American Canyon, according to the department.

The pursuit continued westward on American Canyon Road, across Interstate 80 and to the Hiddenbrooke Parkway in Vallejo, where the driver yielded to a felony car stop.

The driver, Koraka Souvandara, 43, was booked into Napa County jail for investigation of unlawfully taking or driving a vehicle without consent, possessing a stolen vehicle and attempting to evade police — all felonies — and potentially violating probation, a misdemeanor.