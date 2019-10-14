American Canyon police reported arresting a 24-year-old Vallejo man Sunday night after discovering packages containing suspected cocaine in his car.
Police said an officer pulled over a sedan for a Vehicle Code violation at 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the ARCO station.
Police said they found approximately 10 baggies of suspected cocaine, a scale and U.S. currency in the vehicle.
The driver, Isaiah Rumaldo Loa, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of possessing cocaine for sale, transporting a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.