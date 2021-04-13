American Canyon police: Sedan clips motorcycle carrying father and child

A car suspected of running a red light clipped a motorcycle carrying a father and his child, American Canyon Police reported.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 29 and American Canyon Road, said Sgt. Nicol Dudley.

The motorcyclist and his child, both of whom were wearing helmets, spilled to the pavement, but sustained only minor injuries, Dudley said. They were taken to a local hospital to be checked out, she said.

The driver of the black sedan is wanted for investigation of hit and run driving, Dudley said. Several witnesses have provided information to police, she said.

The car was northbound on Highway 29, making a left turn onto westbound American Canyon Road when the collision occurred, Dudley said.