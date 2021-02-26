American Canyon Police track burglary suspect to Richmond

Sometime Wednesday night a new dental office on the 6000 block of Main Street in American Canyon was burglarized, with valuable equipment stolen, police said.

When officers began their investigation Thursday morning, they were able to get a partial read of a suspect vehicle's license plate, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

When they plugged in possible missing elements, they finally got a hit that matched the pickup truck in the video, the chief said.

The vehicle belonged to a man in Richmond who was on probation for burglaries, Ortiz said.

American Canyon Police and Richmond police did a probation search on a residence where they found an owner's manual for one of the missing pieces of dental equipment, but not the equipment itself, Ortiz said.

Officers arrested Jessie Delgato, 54, and booked him into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of burglary.

"It was really good investigative work," said Ortiz.

