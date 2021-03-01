American Canyon police track catalytic converter theft suspect to a local motel

American Canyon police took a report Friday morning of a catalytic converter theft on Klamath Court, then located surveillance camera footage of the suspect's vehicle, police reported.

Mid-Friday afternoon, police found a pickup matching this description in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and Suites. Officers monitored the truck until the owner came out of the hotel and got into the vehicle.

Officers reported finding two sawed-off catalytic converters in the truck bed, a powered reciprocating saw, and a jack to lift a car. Officers were able to line up and match one of the sawed-off catalytic converters with the damaged exhaust of the victim vehicle on Klamath Court, police said.

Police said they arrested the pickup owner, Darren Lawson, 42, of Redding, who had an outstanding warrant for a shoplifting case in Napa that he had failed to appear on.

Lawson was arrested for felony grand theft, felony possession of stolen property, in addition to the warrant from his prior case.

American Canyon police said there been several reports of catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks.