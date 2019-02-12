American Canyon police say more than 25 cars were entered or broken into Monday night.
Local residents woke to find that someone had rummaged through their parked cars during the night, according to a press release sent Tuesday morning by the American Canyon Police Department. It appears that thieves were not searching for valuables, but for personal information such as driver's licenses or registration that could be used in identity theft crimes.
Generally, cars in neighborhoods east of Highway 29 were opened without force and police have made two arrests in connection with those thefts. Cars in neighborhoods west of the highway were entered by breaking glass. It's unknown whether the crimes on both sides of the highway are related, police say.
Police ask residents with surveillance cameras to review footage between Monday night and Tuesday morning, and contact the department if they see anyone looking into their cars or notice suspect cars. Officers say a silver Nissan four-door sedan and black Toyota Prius — or similar car — are tied to thefts west of the highway.
Police determined thieves in a white, four-door sedan were responsible for thefts in the La Vigne area, east of the highway, according to the press release. American Canyon officers working the night shift stopped a white four-door Infiniti just before midnight on Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo, near the La Vigne neighborhood.
Vallejo resident Brandon Augustin Cubacha, 38, was driving the car, police say, and was on parole out of Solano County. His passenger, 20-year-old Fairfield resident Cinthia Carillo, originally gave a fake name and birthday but was later identified, police say. Officers determined she had an arrest warrant out of Sacramento County.
American Canyon police said they searched the car and found stolen mail, burglary tools and items stolen from vehicles. Officers said they found Cubacha had shaved keys, which can be used to unlock vehicles.
Police said Carillo told them she "did it just to do it." Cubacha said he possessed the shaved keys for when he locked himself out of his car, police said.
Officers arrested the pair around 1:30 a.m. and booked them in the Napa County jail about an hour later, jail records show. Carillo was searched at the jail and had methamphetmine, police say.
Cubacha was arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanors related to theft, conspiracy and having burglary tools. Carillo was arrested on suspicion of one felony charge of bringing drugs into jail and four misdemeanors related to giving an officer a false identification, theft, and having burglary tools and stolen property.
Cubacha agreed to appear in court on a particular date and was released around 7:30 a.m., but Carillo remained in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to the press release and jail records.
The investigation is ongoing, police say. Residents are advised to lock their cars and not leave any personally identifying information inside.