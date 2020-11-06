American Canyon Police: Vehicle pursuit nets $180,000 in cash and handguns

Smith also had outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant for burglary and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of burglary tools.

Benicia Police turned over both suspected to American Canyon police for booking in Napa County. Willis was booked for felony charges related to the pursuit and driving in the wrong way on the freeway to avoid capture, in addition to criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. Bail for Willis was set at $750,000.

Smith was booked on the outstanding out-of-county warrants, along with new charges related to criminal conspiracy and the pursuit. His bail was set at $500,000.

The investigation into the source of the cash, guns, and criminal conduct is ongoing, police said.

“This is a great example of the importance of collaboration among allied agencies," Benicia Police Interim Chief Mike Greene said. "These suspects were not only armed but very motivated to escape by their egregious actions and wanton disregard for safety. I’m very proud of how our staff handled this dangerous situation by keeping our community’s safety at the forefront while still being relentless in their pursuit of justice.”

