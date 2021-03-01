American Canyon Police: Wanted stolen vehicle suspect arrested in a stolen car

When American Canyon police spotted a vehicle without a license plate parked on Highway 29 Sunday night, they discovered that the Toyota Camry had been reported stolen out of Vallejo, police said.

The driver turned out to have an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Napa County and was on probation here, police said.

When officers searched the Camry, they discovered shaved vehicle keys and a small amount of methamphetamine, police said.

Police arrested Reginald Deon Ryan, 35, described as a transient, and booked him into the Napa County jail for possible charges of meth possession, possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violation.

