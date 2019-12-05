American Canyon Police said they received a call Wednesday afternoon about suspicious adults walking in a residential area with a garbage bag that appeared to contain packages.
Police questioned the pedestrians and found that the bag contained Amazon parcels addressed to homes in the neighborhood around Elliott and Knightbridge streets.
Police arrested Amanda Marie Garcia, 37, of Vallejo for a possible misdemeanor charge of possessing stolen property. Because she was on probation in Napa County for a prior theft-related arrest, she was also booked into the Napa County jail for violation of probation.
Her companion, Frederick Heley, 40, of Vallejo was cited for possession of stolen property, police said.