{{featured_button_text}}

American Canyon Police said they received a call Wednesday afternoon about suspicious adults walking in a residential area with a garbage bag that appeared to contain packages.

Police questioned the pedestrians and found that the bag contained Amazon parcels addressed to homes in the neighborhood around Elliott and Knightbridge streets.

Police arrested Amanda Marie Garcia, 37, of Vallejo for a possible misdemeanor charge of possessing stolen property. Because she was on probation in Napa County for a prior theft-related arrest, she was also booked into the Napa County jail for violation of probation.

Her companion, Frederick Heley, 40, of Vallejo was cited for possession of stolen property, police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

1
4
0
0
2

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.