American Canyon rebuffs Napa County concerns over Oat Hill housing

“Otherwise, you could be more stringent because you want to be a bully,” he said.

American Canyon also pointed to a Federal Aviation Administration letter saying the proposed buildings wouldn't pose a hazard to navigable airspace.

Oat Hill is about 250 feet in elevation and the only substantial hill in American Canyon on the west side of Highway 29. Napa County Airport is less than two miles away.

The eastern slope of Oat Hill is to have 18 three-story buildings with 291 units, with what city officials called “modern farmhouse-style architecture.” The development is to include a path allowing the general public to walk toward the top of Oat Hill and look at the view.

Next, the City Council at a future meeting will review the proposed project’s design and tentative map.

“This is the culmination of 21 months of design, (of) back-and-forth with the city, to get to the plan we currently have, which I believe will be a great benefit to the community,” developer Rick Hess told the council.

Mayor Leon Garcia ended the session with comments praising the proposed development.