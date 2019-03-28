AMERICAN CANYON -- The City of American Canyon received an Award of Excellence for Marketing and Communications from the California Parks and Recreation Society (CPRS). The award was delivered during a celebratory awards dinner held at the end of CPRS’s annual four-day conference and expo in Sacramento.
The video was created in 2018 to showcase the American Canyon Student Swim Program.
Produced by David Schloss of Inventive Films and Heather Piazza of Piazza Marketing Concepts, the video included an overview of the swim program, highlighting a strong partnership between the City and American Canyon Middle School. Over the last several years, the swim program has provided free swim lessons for thousands of middle school students as a part of their physical education curriculum.
“Most of our students when I got here eight years ago were afraid of the water because of stories their parents had told them they had almost drowned,” stated Debbie Brace, American Canyon Middle School’s Physical Education Department Chair. “Their parents kind of stuck a negative in their brain that swimming wasn't cool; it was very scary, and they didn't want to do it. If not for this wonderful program, many of our students would not receive the opportunity to learn to be swim and be water safe.”