AMERICAN CANYON — Monday morning was a time for veterans, family members and others to honor fallen soldiers – and remember those who have survived but now struggle.

More than 80 people assembled at Veterans Memorial Park in American Canyon for the city’s annual observance of Memorial Day, one of several to be held across Napa County. The hour-long observance featured the raising of the American and POW-MIA flags to half-staff and concluded with the planting of smaller flags in tribute to those who served in the armed forces.

“It’s good to see people out here,” said Bob Schwerin, who added that especially for the younger generations, “it's so easy to forget” the veterans— their service and sacrifice— and that it's important to come together on Memorial Day to “show their patriotism.”

Schwerin had a donations table set up to hand out “buddy poppies” from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123, a nonprofit that fundraises for veterans in need via the distribution of veteran-created poppy pins in exchange for donations. (The poppy’s symbolism traces its roots to Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae’s World War I-era poem “In Flanders Fields,” which describes the fields of poppies that sprang up over the graves of fallen soldiers in Belgium after the Second Battle of Ypres in 1915.)

Schwerin was also distributing leaflets on post-traumatic stress disorder, saying that “there’s a lot of outreach for PTSD for all the ones coming back” right now and it's important to raise funds to help support returning soldiers in the often difficult readjustment to civilian life.

Memorial Day is also an occasion for people to remember those who have survived war only to face new struggles in peacetime, according to the ceremony’s keynote speaker Kimberly Beasley, an active-duty military spouse and a mental health provider with E5 Therapy in Suisun City, which works with military veterans.

Beasley described the nightmares, anxiety, depression, and hypervigilance that plague many members of the military both during and after their service.

“The military environment can act as a catalyst for the development and progression of depression,” she said, all of which correlate to the high rates of suicide and substance abuse within the military and veterans. “… Asking for help can be one of the hardest decisions a veteran can make, but it's one of the best.”

A representative from U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson’s office, Luca Moretti, read an address from the congressman thanking veterans who made the “ultimate sacrifice for our democratic values” and quoted President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, reminding attendees that “those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men died to win them.”

Afterward, Mayor Leon Garcia described Memorial Day as a time to recognize that “freedom comes at a cost,” and to understand that while “the loss of a fallen hero can never be replaced, Memorial Day is an opportunity for all of us to recognize and honor our military fallen” and their families.

A remembrance ceremony closed out the event, offering space for attendees to come up to the stage and speak the name of a loved one who had served in the military and has since died. A bell was rung for each name, after which speakers planted small U.S. flags with their loved one’s names written on them in the lawn before the stage. More than 30 flags lined the lawn by the ceremony’s end.

George McCulley planted a flag to honor nine now-deceased brothers who served in the military. One of 11 sons, McCulley served in the Korean War alongside two of his brothers, and the eight brothers before them fought in World War II.

After the ceremony, McCulley said that it's “very, very important” for civilians to come together and remember the troops and celebrate Memorial Day, both as a time to honor their service and to care for those who are left.

Other local observances of Memorial Day were organized in Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga, at the Yountville Veterans Home, and at Yountville’s Pioneer Cemetery, which hosted a remembrance Sunday.

St. Helena resumed its ceremony Monday after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, as hundreds of people gathered at the public cemetery for American Legion Post 199’s remembrance.

Guest speaker Greg Muhlner, a former Navy SEAL, paid tribute to the 28 “fallen heroes” memorialized on a granite monument next to the American Legion’s cemetery plot.

“They are more than names etched into a granite wall,” said Muhlner, a Bay Area native and son of St. Helena parents. “Their legacy lives on.”

The memorial contains the names of men killed in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

St. Helena Star editor Jesse Duarte contributed to this report.

