American Canyon resident arrested for suspected theft, embezzlement
An American Canyon woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing about $10,000 in permit fee revenues that she collected in her capacity as fire prevention secretary with the city’s fire department, Vallejo City Manager Greg Nyhoff confirmed to the Times-Herald late Monday afternoon.
Shirley A. Herbert, 58, of American Canyon and a city of Vallejo employee, was booked into the Solano County jail on two felony counts of embezzlement and grand theft, according to the Vallejo Police Department and the Solano County Sheriff’s online custody log.
Nyhoff said by phone that the alleged theft took place during a year and a half period. However, a total amount of monies Herbert allegedly stole is not known yet as the investigation is ongoing, he added.
“I take any allegation of criminal activity by a city employee very seriously,” Nyhoff said in a prepared statement from his office. “There is zero tolerance for misuse or theft of public funds, and I am extremely disappointed that this occurred. Safeguarding the public’s money is one of the most important responsibilities of the City Manager and our Finance Department.”
The investigation into Herbert’s activities began in November when fellow city employees came forward with concerns about “unusual transactions,” Nyhoff added by phone.
On Nov. 16, she was placed on paid administrative leave while Vallejo detectives investigated, officials said.
Vallejo police said that its investigation ultimately “corroborated the theft of city funds.”
The Vallejo Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief Mark Sharpe explained that the fire prevention secretary handles the monies collected for plan review and fire inspection fees, along with collecting fees for those wishing to obtain a copy of a fire report.
In addition to her arrest, Herbert was also served on Monday with a notice of intent to terminate her employment with the city, officials added.
“I’m extremely disappointed in our employee,” Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan said by phone Monday night. “I’ve known her for many years. I trusted her and was always pleased with her work.
“It’s incidents like this that cause governmental mistrust,” he said.
Both Nyhoff and Sampayan pledged that each city department will be audited to ensure something similar doesn’t happen in the future.
“I am directing an independent audit and assessment into our cash handling checks and balances, along with other financial controls. I am committed to insure that adequate systems are in place,” Nyhoff added in his statement.
Nyhoff also praised the city employees for coming forward regarding their suspicions.
Herbert’s arrest comes a year after another Vallejo employee was arrested for attempting to establish a bribery scheme involving city contracts.
The city’s former landscape manager Donald Burton pleaded guilty in August 2017 after he was caught by Federal Bureau of Investigation surveillance trying to inflate city contracts with local landscape companies so he could receive a portion of the altered contracts.
Burton was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
Herbert’s bail has been set at $25,000.