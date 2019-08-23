Leaving Napa to hold a meeting in American Canyon this week didn’t spare the school trustees from controversy, not with such issues as jettisoning a proposed second American Canyon middle school on the table.
City Manager Jason Holley invited the NVUSD Board of Trustees to hold this week's meeting to explain its changing plans.
“Mainly, we’re just here to listen to the message,” he said as about 100 people began arriving at the American Canyon High School theater.
Only a few months ago, the Napa Valley Unified School District had been preparing to break ground on the new middle school. Now officials say the district might forgo building the school because of declining enrollment projections.
Some in American Canyon counter that Watson Ranch and other developments will bring hundreds of new homes – and more students.
The school district delivered a data-heavy message to the American Canyon residents at the meeting Thursday night. The gist of it was that even planned growth won’t offset the decline in birth rates and other factors. American Canyon in 2025-26 should have fewer students than today or, even under a more aggressive growth scenario, about the same.
Some in the audience were skeptical of demographic conclusions. “Garbage in, garbage out,” one resident said.
School board members already face a controversial proposal to close two small schools in the Napa-Yountville area for financial reasons. And they must also decide the fate of the proposed American Canyon middle school that some residents say was promised with 2016's Measure H, a voter-approved $269 million bond measure.
“We will cooperate with the city of American Canyon to find a solution to this issue,” board President Jose Hurtado said. “That’s my promise.”
But neither he nor his colleagues promised everyone will like the outcome when the School Board ultimately makes a decision.
“Not everyone is going to be happy,” board member Elba Gonzalez-Mares said. “We all know that. That’s a reality that doesn’t exist.”
School district officials say Measure H could provide money to build the second middle school. The problem is that operating the new school would cost an extra $2.1 million annually. Meanwhile, the school district as a whole faces declining enrollment, with district revenues based on student attendance.
The district recently cut $7 million from a budget that now is about $160 million and faces making another $7.2 million in cuts over two years, a district report said. The alternative is a possible state take-over.
“Just building a school without looking at enrollment data and making sure we can operate it is just irresponsible,” District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said.
She posed a series of questions about creating a second middle school amid declining enrollment. What transfers does she deny or accept from families who want their children in a shiny, new school? Which school gets a beloved music teacher or beloved robotics program? How does she tell teachers they may not get raises?
“The list of potential inequities we could create in this united community could go on and on,” she said.
Resident Megan Dameron expressed concern that the enrollment projections might be inaccurate or that enrollment might turn around 10 years from now. If the district drops the new middle school now, there will be no funding for it later, she said.
“There’s no way another bond measure is going to pass, having lost the faith and trust of the voters,” she said.
Measure H does not specifically mention funding a second American Canyon middle school, district officials said. But school board member Cindy Watter said the Measure H campaign did, prompting applause.
“I’m just amazed by that...So I can understand people’s disappointment,” she said.
Resident Heidi Zipay has a child in middle school and a child in high school. She expressed concern that, if the district builds the second middle school and has to cut an additional $2.1 million to find the operating funds, such programs as band and drama could be on the chopping block.
“We can’t sacrifice our programs for a school that’s going to (maybe) be half-full,” she said.
Barbara Nemko is superintendent of the Napa County Office of Education. Her agency, among other things, reviews the budget of the Napa Valley Unified School District.
She understands how disappointing it is to hear a planned school won’t be built, Nemko said. But babies are not being born at the rate they used to be. She found the district's enrollment projections credible.
“Those numbers are those numbers,” Nemko said. “They are verifiable. They are true.”
City Councilmember Mark Joseph isn’t so certain. American Canyon is a community that attracts families. Also, the city’s older neighborhoods are reaching the point where they’ll see ownership turnover and it’s likely the newcomers will have children, he said.
American Canyon could end up with more students than the district is predicting, he said. The existing middle school already has more students than it was built for, he added.
“The real issue I have for you is, what is the contingency plan?” Joseph asked.
American Canyon recently approved the 1,250-home Watson Ranch and 1,200-unit Broadway District Specific Plan to be developed over a number of years. Other, smaller developments are planned.
The city has 4,312 students in grades kindergarten through 12. A “moderate” development scenario has this falling to 4,216 students by 2025-26, according to school district consultants Jack Schreder & Associates.
Consultants presented pages of data on birth rates, the number of kindergarten students moving through the system and development scenarios. Go to https://bit.ly/2MwOlcV to see the documents.