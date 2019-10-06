Motorists are advised to avoid a section of American Canyon Road near Interstate 80 as authorities respond to a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert advising drivers to stay away from American Canyon Road leading east out of the city toward the freeway, which passes through a small notch of south Napa County. American Canyon Fire announced a closure of the road in a Facebook posting shortly before 3:30 p.m.
The fire had spread to between 30 and 40 acres as of 3:55 p.m., according to American Canyon Fire Chief Glen Weeks.
Flames and smoke were reported on a hillside off the 2300 block of American Canyon Road at 3:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log.
Cal Fire personnel from Napa County were notified of the fire, as well as the Vallejo and Solano County fire departments, according to the CHP.
No other details were immediately available.