American Canyon Road paving work moving forward on Thursday and Friday

American Canyon paving work will be taking place on American Canyon Road, in both directions, on the stretch between Newell Drive and the Napa County line, on Thursday and Friday, according to a city news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

One-way traffic control will be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and flaggers will provide directions for detours. Traffic will be rerouted onto Via Firenze to Via Bellagio to Flosden Road at those times, meaning that neighborhood will see increased traffic, the news release says.

Given that, drivers in the area should expect delays. Additional phases of paving work in the area will occur in the future through October, but specific dates aren’t yet determined, according to the city.