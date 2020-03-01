American Canyon's general plan update will tackle the toughest issues

General plan updates sometimes result in cities deciding to expand their growth boundaries. Whether the issue will come up during the American Canyon update remains to be seen.

Napa County and American Canyon in 2008 agreed to a maximum size for city boundaries through 2030. But the general plan update looks ahead to 2040, beyond the agreement.

Cooper said the general plan update has only just begun. It’s too early to tell if the growth boundary will need to be changed. However, any proposed change may require an amended agreement with the county.

Nor has the city of about 21,000 people yet set a population target for 2040. However, Cooper said, the recently approved Watson Ranch and Broadway plans will constitute the bulk of new housing over 20 years and combined could add 8,500 residents.

At the Feb. 18 State of the City meeting, the audience of more than 100 people had the chance to participate in a general plan survey.

They named the biggest challenge facing American Canyon. Forty-nine percent said Highway 29 traffic, 21 percent said lack of affordable housing, 17 percent said lack of good-paying jobs, 6 percent said overcrowded schools, 4 percent said climate change effects and the remainder chose something else.