AMERICAN CANYON -- American Canyon’s year started with bringing down Bottoms Up, and went on to include unplanned power outages that brought the governor to town, the loss of an expected new school, higher water rates, and a wide range of other issues, some good and others not so much.
The Modesto-based owners of Bottoms Up Espresso – a drive-through coffee kiosk that replaced Caffino on Broadway in December 2018 – describe their business model as “upbeat and exciting,” providing scantily clad servers. American Canyon city officials however, called it “an adult business” and determined to shut it down. The firm’s City business license was revoked and by the end of January, the kiosk was out of business.
Late October saw the lights go out citywide despite assurances that PG&E would leave them on. The three-day unplanned power outage was described by city officials as “maddening and beyond miserable,” though it precipitated an all-hands-on-deck response by first responders and brought out the best in “community spirit.”
“Simply put, this whole (Public Safety Power Shutdown) situation creates an unwelcome mess, and repeat occurrences like we just experienced are unacceptable,” City Manager Jason Holley said in a message. “City leaders are engaging the highest levels of our state government to advocate for appropriate protocols to ensure acceptable outcomes if/when outages are to occur again.”
The outages brought Governor Gavin Newsom and other elected officials to the city – twice – and prompted a city request for state funding for upgraded emergency power supply equipment at city facilities. Various cell phone and cable companies were also contacted “in hopes they will promptly deploy mobile resources to serve their customers next time.”
Holley at least partially credits Newsom’s visit – particularly a talk with a local senior -- with his Oct. 28 directive to the Department of Health Care Services requiring pharmacies to fill “the full amount of requested medication to recipients impacted by fires and extreme fire weather conditions or public safety power shutoffs.”
That power outage lasted 66 hours, but its effects dragged on for much longer, as the timing of traffic lights along State Highway 29 were impacted and Caltrans was unable to restore their function in a timely manner.
Also by the end of January, city officials announced that residents’ February water bills would be based on new, higher rates. To offset any hardship for struggling, low-income residents, a Water Assistance Program was also implemented. The city’s water meter reading system was also updated, to help residents detect problems like leaks.
After months of study, discussions and meetings, city officials were disappointed to learn in September that, despite their efforts, the Napa Valley Unified School District decided against building a second middle school in American Canyon.
There was lots of construction throughout the year, with some new developments reaching completion. These included new sidewalks along Donaldson Way, with traffic calming features.
In March, a significant milestone was achieved as the Napa Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a contract to build “Segment E” over Sheehy Creek to Tower Road, leaving one remaining piece of Devlin Road undone.
Also in March, the first residents of the Valley View Senior Housing Project moved in. The project includes 70 units intended for income-qualified seniors, with a portion set aside for veterans.
Measure T-funded paving projects started in August, inconveniencing some residents, but improving sections of Chaucer, Kensington, and American Canyon Road.
By June, the city launched its redesigned and enhanced website, aimed at engaging with the public and providing information to the community. A once-in-a-generation general plan update called AmCan 2040 was also launched this year.
Also new this year, the Laso Napalese restaurant, owned by American Canyon residents Mingyur Dorjee & Chef Sonam Sherpa, opened, as did Redwood Credit Union.
In a first for the city, American Canyon, was highlighted in a June episode of KTVU Channel 2’s live broadcast series “Zip Trips,” which set up at Community Park II (20 Benton Way), and broadcast all day.
Also in 2019:
• In May, an active shooter presentation was made to more than 20 employees at the Napa Valley Casino, and a discussion on Human Trafficking was planned for front desk staff from the city’s three hotels.
• This year’s community awards included Gateway Award Winner Richard Peterson , Police Officer of the Year Josh Coleman, Business of the Year Mid City Nursery, Inc. , and Youth of the Year Tammy Lam.
• In August, the city gained a new Assistant City Manager in the person of Maria Ojeda, in a re-purposed and upgraded position. At about the same time, city officials began recruiting for a new public works director, as Steve Hartwig, who served there since 2016, took a job in Sacramento County.
• Area fires in October prompted school district officials to close American Canyon schools despite the city not being expected to lose power.
• It was announced in December that the city’s Parks & Recreation team is moving to City Hall with the New Year.
American Canyon Fire Protection District in 2019:
Fire Chief Glen Weeks said 2019 was notable for the hiring of several firefighters, bringing the district back up to full staffing; the approval of an assistant position; the receipt of a new fire engine, and the acquisition a strategically located property for a future second fire station and Emergency Operations Center. Also this year, a new model Fire Code was adopted as was an ordinance to help offset costs of the advanced life support (paramedic) program. Also:
• In October the ACFPD, along with the American Canyon Police Department, Cal Fire, Vallejo Fire, Napa City Fire, many Solano County fire departments, and others responded to the “American Fire,” a grass fire in the hills east of the city. Causing no injuries or loss of homes, the blaze was 100 percent contained after burning 526 acres, and causing extensive damage to the Newell Open Space.
• District personnel and equipment respond to the major Kincade Fire in Sonoma County on Oct. 24.
• Firefighter Kenneth Diede was promoted to the position of Fire Captain.
• “Active Shooter Full-Scale Exercises” were held at the American Canyon Community Center.
• On April 23, with help from the CHP, ACFPD located a lost hiker in Newell Open Space.
American Canyon Police Department:
Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said 2019 was marked by an uptick in vehicle burglary and vandalism cases, with several crime rashes making the news, and one vehicle burglar caught.
• There was a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run collision, with the female driver eventually turning herself in and pleading guilty to felony hit-and-run. She is scheduled for sentencing in January.
• In June, a routine traffic stop turned into a bomb team call-out, that ended with the driver arrested for pipe bombs, materials to make destructive devices, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a machine gun, which was found in a subsequent search of a home. The suspect is scheduled for trial in February.
• In February, a series of threatening social media posts and some cell phone "air drops," “put a big scare in the city and American Canyon High School community,” Ortiz said. Ultimately, Police officials identified and arrested a 16-year-old whose case was handled in juvenile court.