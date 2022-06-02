American Canyon, school district look at property swap

American Canyon could become the owner of the former, vacated 6.6-acre Napa Junction Elementary School in a proposed swap with Napa Valley Unified School District.

In return, the school district would become sole owner of 4.6 acres with the community center and gym at the American Canyon Middle School complex. The city and district are co-owners.

“Prospectively, (the district) will begin to shape the future of the gymnasium site as the city re-imagines the former school site on Napa Junction Road,” City Manager Jason Holley said in a press release.

A “win-win” for everyone, Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said in a press release.

The original Napa Junction Elementary School at the base of Oat Hill near Highway 29 closed a couple of years ago because it is on an earthquake fault. A replacement school was built about a mile away.

How the city might make the former school serve the community is a “blank slate.” After the agreement is finalized, the City Council will begin listening to community ideas and interests, Holley said.

The idea of the city taking ownership of Napa Junction Elementary School came up in 2017, back before the school had relocated. At the time, city staff suggested turning the site into a park, possibly with a sports complex.

As a precursor to the yet-to-be-finalized deal, the Planning Commission last week took the technical step of finding the proposed property exchange in conformance with the city’s general plan.

City Attorney William Ross told commissioners the old Napa Junction Elementary School site has severe development constraints because it is on an active fault. Most development is precluded because of a state-required 50-foot setback from the fault.

City officials in 2017 made the same point. One official said no one would want to build homes or businesses in a seismic zone, making the site ideal for a park.

Ross also told the commission that the deal would help with Napa Junction Road access to the planned Oat Hill housing development. That is because of easement issues dating back to the 1950s.

Commissioner Eric Altman expressed concern about the school district’s financial condition. He wondered what might happen to the community center and gymnasium at the middle school complex if the district were to go bankrupt.

Altman also noted the former Napa Junction Elementary School site has the earthquake fault.

“Given its limitations, I don’t know that the district can do much with it, so we’re being extraordinarily generous, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

But these weren't issues before the Planning Commission. Given the limited scope of the agenda item, commissioners for the most part didn’t voice opinions on the proposed agreement.

The press release said the city and school district are committed to ensuring civic facilities remain available for community use through their rental programs.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

