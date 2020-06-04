American Canyon starts condemnation proceedings for big road project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Canyon is flexing its eminent domain muscles as it seeks to acquire several slivers of private property it deems necessary for the Green Island Road project in the industrial area.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to initiate eminent domain proceedings against four property owners. That means, if the parties can’t negotiate deals, the city can take the land and the courts will decide the sales prices.

City officials said the step is necessary to keep the $14 million Green Island Road project on schedule. Negotiations for land acquisitions and temporary construction easements in these four cases have reached impasses.

“We all know the Green Island Road industrial area is vital to the economic success of American Canyon,” Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The industrial area with 60 businesses and more than 1,200 employees is served by a main road marred by rough patches. City officials said that, on a scale of one to 100 with 100 being best, Green Island Road has a pavement quality score of 12.

For context, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission considers any score below 24 as failure. Such a road has extremely rough pavement and needs complete reconstruction, not a mere patch job.