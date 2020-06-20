American Canyon student wins international Rube Goldberg contest

It took days for Roces to design and perfect the soap delivery machine, which meant occupying key areas of her home.

"It did prevent my mom from doing yoga and properly watching her TV shows in the living room, but she was very understanding and was OK with me leaving my mess out for nine days," Roces said in an email.

“The hardest part of this project was testing, retesting, and failing over and over again with limited materials. Parts of the design never worked out the way I intended it to," she said.

Though the machine was designed and built entirely by Roces, she said she gives her mother credit for cheerleading and capturing on video all 66 tests house as well as helping reset the device after every failed attempt.

Only after seven hours of trying, did the machine work flawlessly start to finish.

To see Roces' contraption work to perfection, go to https://bit.ly/3hMijpm

“I feel really proud of myself. I didn’t expect that a machine I made for a calculus project would garner so much attention from this many people,” she said.