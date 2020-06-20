American Canyon student wins international Rube Goldberg contest

What do you get when you ingeniously connect everyday household items such as Legos, spatulas, books, balls, playing cards and lots of duct tape into a contraption that stretches from the living room, down the hallway to the bathroom?
A device that will drop a bar of soap into your waiting hand. And win the People's Choice award at the annual international Rube Goldberg competition.
Chanelle Roces, a 16-year-old who will be a senior this fall at American Canyon High School, triumphed over students from 39 states and a dozen countries, said her math teacher, Ron Eick.
"A Rube Goldberg Machine is a crazy contraption that accomplishes a simple task in the most complicated – and funniest – way possible. They use everyday items (mostly junk), they tell a story and, most important of all – they make you LAUGH,” Eick said in an email.
“When I first started out, I was stumped at where to begin,” said Roces, who found inspiration for making things happen from looking at other people’s examples online.
“Honestly, working on this was so stressful,” Roces said. “I thought that making a ball roll down a slope and hit some books was simple enough in my head, but I was very mistaken. I spent every single day since I started the project sitting in my living room, staring at all my materials.”
It took days for Roces to design and perfect the soap delivery machine, which meant occupying key areas of her home.
"It did prevent my mom from doing yoga and properly watching her TV shows in the living room, but she was very understanding and was OK with me leaving my mess out for nine days," Roces said in an email.
“The hardest part of this project was testing, retesting, and failing over and over again with limited materials. Parts of the design never worked out the way I intended it to," she said.
Though the machine was designed and built entirely by Roces, she said she gives her mother credit for cheerleading and capturing on video all 66 tests house as well as helping reset the device after every failed attempt.
Only after seven hours of trying, did the machine work flawlessly start to finish.
To see Roces' contraption work to perfection, go to https://bit.ly/3hMijpm
“I feel really proud of myself. I didn’t expect that a machine I made for a calculus project would garner so much attention from this many people,” she said.
Eick said he was trying to find a way to connect the project with something related to the COVID-19 pandemic, when serendipity struck.
“Coincidentally, around the same time, Rube Goldberg Inc. launched their Bar of Soap Video Challenge that asked families of all ages to build a Rube Goldberg Machine that dropped a bar of soap into someone's hands,” he said. “I thought this would be a great way to keep my students engaged during the last few weeks of distance learning."
Roces' winning video includes a sign that asks, "What happens when you get a bladder infection?" The answer: "Urine trouble."
At the end, she flashes the message: "Remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds or else!"
To see more student inventions, go to Rube Goldberg Inc.’s website, www.rubegoldberg.com.
With the success of this project, Eick said he’s inspired to continue to have his students build machines. “I have even considered hosting a Rube Goldberg Machine contest at American Canyon High School. The sky's the limit,” he said.
