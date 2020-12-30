 Skip to main content
American Canyon suspects arrested after high-speed escape attempt

American Canyon suspects arrested after high-speed escape attempt

american canyon police patch

The American Canyon Police Department is under the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtney Teague, Register

American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80 mph through a residential neighborhood.

Police received a call 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that a man was making threats and driving by the house of a person protected by an unserved civil protective order. The man also had a probation order to stay away from the house and protected person, a police press release said.

Officers patrolled the area. At 10:25 p.m., they learned the man was making threats to the victim and might return to the area. They tried to stop a vehicle approaching the neighborhood suspiciously, the press release said.

The vehicle sped away and went south on Wetland Edge Road at a clip of up to 80 mph. It hit a curb, damaged a tire and came to a stop at Chaucer Lane and Knightsbridge Way.

Police arrested the driver and passenger without incident. They found a methamphetamine pipe and useable amounts of methamphetamine in the car, the press release said.

Police arrested Rickey Sneed, a 42-year-old transient, the car’s passenger, on suspicion of criminal threats and probation violation, the press release said.

They arrested the driver, Rhett Tippins, 45, of Napa, on suspicion of pursuit/reckless disregard, possessing methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe and being under the influence of methamphetamine, the press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

