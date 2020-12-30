American Canyon suspects arrested after high-speed escape attempt

American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80 mph through a residential neighborhood.

Police received a call 7:30 p.m. Tuesday that a man was making threats and driving by the house of a person protected by an unserved civil protective order. The man also had a probation order to stay away from the house and protected person, a police press release said.

Officers patrolled the area. At 10:25 p.m., they learned the man was making threats to the victim and might return to the area. They tried to stop a vehicle approaching the neighborhood suspiciously, the press release said.

The vehicle sped away and went south on Wetland Edge Road at a clip of up to 80 mph. It hit a curb, damaged a tire and came to a stop at Chaucer Lane and Knightsbridge Way.

Police arrested the driver and passenger without incident. They found a methamphetamine pipe and useable amounts of methamphetamine in the car, the press release said.

Police arrested Rickey Sneed, a 42-year-old transient, the car’s passenger, on suspicion of criminal threats and probation violation, the press release said.