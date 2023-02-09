American Canyon is the new owner of a former, surplus elementary school and wants to find some short-term ways to use it.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The city last year obtained the old Napa Junction school on Napa Junction Road from the Napa Valley Unified School District. Creating a master plan to turn the property near Highway 29 into a recreational hub could take several years.

But American Canyon doesn’t want the school to sit vacant until then. On Tuesday, the City Council agreed to spend $700,000 to get the 6.5-acre property in shape for more immediate use.

“All along, we knew there was going to have to be some sort of investment,” City Manager Jason Holley said.

For now, the city will approach the old school as a fixer-upper. It will repair broken windows, install new alarms and security measures, upgrade electrical systems and paint walls.

The eastern half of the school property has rooms that the city intends to make available for summer camps, facility rentals and recreation programs. For the first time in a couple of years — since the school district vacated the site — old buildings could see new life.

“We think there’s a pretty high demand for rental of the multipurpose room,” Holley said.

The American Canyon Emergency Food Pantry run by the Kiwanis Club wants space at the school. It could keep and distribute food there, Sande Sutter of the Kiwanis Club wrote to the city.

City Council members, while taking no vote on that, were receptive. “It’s a marvelous idea and a great use of space there,” said Councilmember David Oro.

In addition, a fence is to be erected to split the property. American Canyon would move its maintenance yard from near the wetlands to the school. The eastern section of the school would be set aside for recreation and community uses, the western portion for city maintenance.

That in turn would free the wetlands property to become a proposed, long-envisioned Eco Center that the city hopes would become a regional draw.

American Canyon obtained the vacant Napa Junction school in 2022 from NVUSD, which had moved the school to Eucalyptus Drive two years earlier because of a fault line on the original campus. In return, the city gave the school district property at American Canyon Middle School.

That set some dominoes falling, Holley said.

As a result of the deal, the city must move its skateboard park from the middle school property and has chosen Veterans Memorial Park as the new site. The council on Tuesday also took action on the skateboard park.

Council members decided to go beyond moving the metal skateboard ramps and structures and installing them at Veterans Memorial Park at a cost of $380,000. Instead, they chose to spend $630,000 to add such permanent features as a concrete bowl.

Holley said the changes will make the relocated skateboard park “better, more memorable and more noteworthy.”

PHOTOS: 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest Pruning competition 17 Pruning competition 3 Pruning competition 2 Pruning competition 4 Pruning competition 5 Pruning competition 6 Pruning competition 7 Pruning competition 8 Pruning competition 1 Pruning competition 9 Pruning competition 10 Pruning competition 11 Pruning competition 12 Pruning competition 13 Pruning competition 14 Pruning competition 15 Pruning competition 16 Pruning competition 18 Pruning competition 19 Pruning competition 20 Pruning competition 21 Pruning competition 22 Pruning competition 23 Pruning competition 24 Pruning competition 25 Pruning competition 26 Pruning competition 27 NewsVu: PHOTOS: 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest