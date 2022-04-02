American Canyon teens gain confidence, connect with community by playing outside

The American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation is revving up for the second iteration of its Play Team program, which was launched in 2021 as a way to connect local teens and younger children through the most basic form of entertainment: Playing outside.

Accepting incoming ninth-through-12th graders from the Napa County area, the 12-month program fulfills teens’ need for volunteer hours and mentorship opportunities, while also encouraging younger kids through crafts, games and the like.

“We were struggling to figure out how to engage teens,” said community program coordinator Andrea Long. “This volunteerism ended up being the thing that engaged them in a way that we were surprised by … We were trying to make it much more complicated for ourselves to get teens out and about.”

The two main events that Play Team members help out with are “Curiosity Kids” — an educational program with science experiments and outdoor scavenger hunts — and “Park & Play,” which is less structured and focused on free play. Those big rainbow parachutes from gym class are a constant hit at these sessions, as well as the massive, buildable blocks set that can be turned into just about anything with a little imagination.

“They realize that play is acceptable and encouraged, and they get into it,” said Long.

In addition to reconnecting with their inner child, though, these teens also are given a sense of responsibility and purpose from the program.

“There's definitely confidence that gets built up from impacting another kid, especially when you're only 14 or 15 where your confidence is kind of at a life low,” said Joy Hilton, the foundation's education program coordinator. “They kind of become kids again, because they show them how to play with things and goof off and laugh … One of the last events we had, they got the parents involved in playing like kids as well.”

The Play Team consists of about 25 to 30 members, and previous volunteers have come from American Canyon proper as well as the greater Napa County area. Cooper Steffensen, a 15-year-old at Napa’s New Technology High School, was one such member.

“I have lived in Napa my entire life, and I wanted to know more about AC,” he said. “I was able to meet people my age generally from AC, and I was able to meet a few American Canyon residents coming to participate in the events.”

For others, like Am Can High sophomore Emma Piazza, they were simply seeking a way to give back to the community and ended up making friends in the meantime.

“My favorite part about volunteering with the Play Team was definitely the people I was working with,” said Piazza. “They made me feel welcomed and I had a lot of fun assisting in these events alongside my friends and the leaders.”

Learn more about the Play Team program and apply at www.acparks.org

