American Canyon temporarily puts brakes on new gas stations

“Circle K, however, was interested in investing millions of dollars into the community in order to bring essential services to the city and its citizens,” Sanders said.

A majority of the City Council decided it would be unfair to delay or stop Circle K from building, given it has approvals.

“We also need to know our businesses coming (here) understand that once we make a commitment, they can rely on it,” Joseph said.

City Councilmember Pierre Washington wanted to include Circle K in the moratorium, so he cast the lone “no” vote. City Council member Mariam Aboudamous said she was torn on the issue, but ultimately sided with the council majority to exclude Circle K.

Where this will leave a proposed Rotten Robbie fueling station and a proposal to add fuel pumps to the 7-Eleven remains to be seen. Neither project has city approvals and fall under the moratorium.

The 45-day moratorium will give the City Council time to decide on an ultimate course of action. The council can extend the moratorium in stages to as long as two years, if need be.

American Canyon High School junior Emily Bit was among those speaking out in favor of the fuel station moratorium on behalf of Napa Schools for Climate Action.

