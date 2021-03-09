American Canyon temporarily puts brakes on new gas stations

American Canyon will take a time out on new gas stations — with the exception of an already approved Circle K — and consider whether that time out should be permanent.
The City Council last week passed a 45-day moratorium on processing fuel stations applications, buying time to consider how the city should treat these applications in the future. One option is to follow the lead of Petaluma and ban new gas stations.
“I do think the typical gas station model is going away,” Vice Mayor Mark Joseph said. “We need to be progressive enough to address it sooner rather than later.”
American Canyon has three gas stations and Circle K will make four, with two more proposed. That’s raised concerns in some quarters that city’s Highway 29 could become a “gas station alley,” as well as concerns about fossil fuels contributing to climate change.
The big question of the night was whether to include Circle K building permits in the 45-day moratorium. The Planning Commission in October approved the gas station and convenience store along Highway 29 with an entrance from 112 Lombard Road.
Skyler Sanders is a partner in the Circle K project. He said that the group reached out to a number of other companies about coming to the site, including Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee and Trader Joe’s. Given the awkwardness of the property and other restricting factors, they weren’t interested.
“Circle K, however, was interested in investing millions of dollars into the community in order to bring essential services to the city and its citizens,” Sanders said.
A majority of the City Council decided it would be unfair to delay or stop Circle K from building, given it has approvals.
“We also need to know our businesses coming (here) understand that once we make a commitment, they can rely on it,” Joseph said.
City Councilmember Pierre Washington wanted to include Circle K in the moratorium, so he cast the lone “no” vote. City Council member Mariam Aboudamous said she was torn on the issue, but ultimately sided with the council majority to exclude Circle K.
Where this will leave a proposed Rotten Robbie fueling station and a proposal to add fuel pumps to the 7-Eleven remains to be seen. Neither project has city approvals and fall under the moratorium.
The 45-day moratorium will give the City Council time to decide on an ultimate course of action. The council can extend the moratorium in stages to as long as two years, if need be.
American Canyon High School junior Emily Bit was among those speaking out in favor of the fuel station moratorium on behalf of Napa Schools for Climate Action.
“As a citizen, I always want what’s best for the town and the citizens who reside in it,” she told the City Council during the Zoom meeting. “Inviting toxic fumes and waste is not what’s best, by any means.”
Several speakers noted Gov. Gavin Newsom by executive order has said only zero emission vehicles can be sold in the state by 2035.
Samuel Bayless of the California Fuels & Convenience Alliance also addressed the council. He said his group has 12,000 members.
Even with the 2035 target date to phase out new gasoline-powered vehicles, such vehicles will still be on the road far into the future, Bayless said. He saw no need for a moratorium.
American Canyon Chamber of Commerce CEO Valerie Zizak-Morais said the city can’t pull the rug out from under Circle K. Beyond that, though, the group didn’t oppose the moratorium.
“We are pro-business at the American Canyon Chamber, but we’re also not for gas stations at every corner,” she said. “We believe that business diversity is something we need to focus on.”
The City Council plans to use the moratorium to look at how to provide charging station for electric vehicles and reuse former fuel station sites. It wants clarify its vision for Highway 29 under its Broadway District Specific Plan.
Several council members said the gas station moratorium could become permanent.
“I’m ready to do that,” City Councilmember David Oro said.
“I’m ready, too,” Aboudamous said.
The City Council on April 6 could hold a public hearing to further discuss the matter and possible actions.
