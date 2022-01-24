American Canyon to celebrate ‘Heart Your Parks’ month throughout February

The American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation has been busy these past few weeks in preparation for its second annual “Heart Your Parks” month celebration, cutting up massive frames in the shape of a heart for local artists to decorate and set up around town.

An initiative put together by the ACCPF to get locals out-and-about in the public parks system, Heart Your Parks month entails a slew of community events and fundraisers in addition to its mainstay exhibit – the Heart Walk – where love- and nature-themed displays will be put on view in Shenandoah Park, Community Park II and Wetlands Edge throughout February.

Community members can leisurely enjoy the embellished trails, or can pursue the ACCPF’s walking search-and-solve challenge to hunt down all 40-some hearts. Those interested in painting their own mini hearts can also head to Shenandoah Park on Saturday, Feb. 5 for a community event, and java drinkers can join the ACCPF for morning coffee at Wetlands on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“Heart Your Parks showcases our local artists, it encourages people to get outdoors and get active and healthy, and it promotes our local parks,” said Janelle Sellick, executive director of the ACCPF. “And, because we have the hearts spread out throughout parks, trails and other locations in American Canyon, it might get people out to see a location that they had never seen before.”

According to Sellick, Heart Your Park month initially began as a COVID response program back when most establishments were still shut down, and she and her colleagues were scratching their heads over how to get community members out in the parks.

“We were trying to find ways to make walking more enjoyable and encourage people to get out and get healthy and get active together, but in a safe way,” said Sellick. “So now, in this current COVID spike, we want to provide an affordable way for people to get out in the community and exercise while also showcasing the work of local artists.”

The inaugural Heart Your Park month featured work from 20 different artists, but this year, the ACCPF was able to more than double the amount. And according to ACCPF’s program coordinator Andrea Long, they also were able to highlight artists hailing from Vallejo and Napa, in addition to American Canyon.

“We give the artists a very broad theme, and then seeing them come back with their interpretation of that theme is just fascinating,” Long said of the submission process. “We asked them to have it be, first and foremost, positive in nature, but also reflect the environment or their interaction with the natural world.”

“But what comes back? Each artist's interpretation of that is different, and each one is unique and special … It comes together to make a really nice representation of how our community feels about the environment, about the outdoors, and how we connect with it, and especially during COVID, how it's helped us,” she said.

This year, under-18 artists also have been folded into the Heart Your Park festivities. With submissions ranging from a class of kindergarteners to local seniors, the ACCPF was able to reach a greater subset of the artistic community through various programs, including the Youth Art Contest.

“The Youth Art Contest we initiated this year,” said Long. “We reached out to the principals and the local PTOs at the three elementary schools and American Canyon Middle School, and we created a flyer and asked them to submit their design concepts … We had several hundred submissions come in across the schools.”

From there, Long and her colleagues narrowed the submissions down to three stellar pieces from each school, before then handing over the final voting process to the respective student bodies. Andrea Sierra Funtes, a third-grader, won for Napa Junction Elementary; Kristen Bandang, a second-grader won for Canyon Oaks Elementary; Abram Ramos, a fifth-grader won for Donaldson Way Elementary; and eighth-grader Xochitl Gonzalez won for AmCan Middle.

“Then at the end, when we auction them off, the money that's raised for their particular heart will be donated to their school PTO,” said Long.

American Canyon High School students are also in on the fun, with ACHS Ceramics students creating customized hearts for ACCPF’s contributing members, with funds raised going toward new glaze supplies for their studio.

In addition to all of this community fundraising, though, the ACCPF is also hoping to make some dough for themselves, too. In addition to selling the student-created hearts to benefit their school’s PTO, the foundation will also auction off the other community members’ pieces to fund future “arts in parks” programs.

“We're in the beginning stages of working on a permanent environmental sculpture to go out at our Wetlands trailhead, so a lot of the proceeds of the Heart Your Parks auction this year will go to help fund that permanent sculpture,” said Sellick. “The design is still being worked on, but it will be something that's made with repurposed materials and celebrates our appreciation for the wetlands and the wildlife out there.”

The ACCPF also sells merchandise like magnets and sweatshirts both online and at Heart Your Park events, all with designs based on the artwork submissions featured in the Heart Walk. Above all else though, Sellick and her colleagues’ goal is simple: to increase awareness of the expansive and beautiful American Canyon parks system.

“Soon we'll have the map up on our website, so people will be able to come down, and they can make sure they hit all the spots that they want to see,” said Sellick.

Learn more about Heart Your Parks month and the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation at acparks.org.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

