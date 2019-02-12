American Canyon is accepting applications from city residents to complete three unexpired terms on the Open Space Advisory Committee ending December 2021.
The Committee meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 4381 Broadway Street, American Canyon.
The Open Space Advisory Committee oversees open space efforts in and around American Canyon.
Applications must be filed no later than 5 p.m., Friday, March 8, at the City Clerk's Office, American Canyon City Hall, 4381 Broadway, Suite 201, American Canyon 94503.
Interviews of all applicants will be conducted by the City Council at a public meeting on Tuesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
If you have any questions, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 707-647-5337 or via email at sjohnston@cityofamericancanyon.org. Applications are available at City Hall or on the city’s website at www.cityofamericancanyon.org.