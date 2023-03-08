American Canyon on Sunday will play host to the city's annual Holi Festival, or Festival of Colors.

Helping Hand Indo-American is presenting the event from 2 to 5 p.m. The festival will be held at Community Park II at 20 Benton Way.

“It’s to show my Indian culture to the public and what we have in India,” said Arvind Nischal, who is spearheading the event.

Holi is a Hindu festival celebrated in India and elsewhere. Among its many purposes is to mark the beginning of spring.

“It’s a very famous event in India,” Nischal said.

The American Canyon festival will feature plenty of color. Participants can splash chalk-like colors on their shirts and, if they wish, their faces. They might come dressed in white so the colors stand out.

“Its removable. It's not any permanent colors,” Nischal said.

This will be the 10th Holi Festival in American Canyon. Nischal said it hasn’t been held in the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service was predicting rain on Sunday, part of an atmospheric river system that has prompted a Bay Area flood watch starting Thursday. Nischal expressed hope there would be a break in the weather during the festival.

Sponsors are The UPS Store and American Canyon Arts Foundation.

