 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Canyon to host Napa County’s only Fourth of July fireworks this year
alert top story
Independence Day

American Canyon to host Napa County’s only Fourth of July fireworks this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Silverado Resort and Spa fireworks over Napa

Fireworks like those displayed in 2009 over the Silverado Resort and Spa were a familiar local sight on the Fourth of July before the cancellation of public gatherings in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Canyon has announced a pyrotechnics display as the climax of its Independence Day celebration Sunday night.

 Register file photo

While most Napa Valley towns continue a cautious return back to mass gatherings after enduring the coronavirus pandemic, the city of American Canyon will lead the way in producing an outdoor celebration of Independence Day this year.

A parade, live music, and fireworks display will mark American Canyon’s 4th of July Community Celebration, which will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday. The festival is expected to be Napa County’s most visible celebration of Independence Day since the spread of COVID-19 triggered stay-at-home orders in March 2020, wiping out more than a year of public events.

American Canyon’s festival contrasts with Napa’s continued suspension of city-sponsored holiday events, despite California’s move to relax most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on June 15. A boat parade organized by the Napa Valley Yacht Club is planned for Saturday morning on the Napa River.

In the Upvalley, St. Helena and Calistoga are both opting for more low-key activities to mark the United States’ 245th birthday.

American Canyon

Final details on American Canyon’s parade and other holiday activities are expected on Wednesday, but the city has announced that Independence Day fireworks will begin Sunday at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

Community Park II at 20 Benton Way will be the primary spectator location for the show, with the area within a half-mile of Community Park I at 1400 Rio Grande recommended as an alternative viewing site. Community Park I, where the fireworks will be launched at its southern end, will be closed during the show.

More information is available at CityofAmericanCanyon.org/FourthofJuly.

Napa

Residents are invited to watch the Boat Parade, which is being staged by the Napa Valley Yacht Club on Saturday and will take place on the Napa River starting at 10 a.m. 

About 25 boats are expected to take part in the water procession, along with kayaks and canoes, according to club member Sally Servidio Craig. Vessels will head north up the river toward downtown Napa, then turn back toward the Yacht Club and on to the River Park neighborhood before returning to the club. Boats will be decorated for the Fourth of July holiday and a contest will be held to choose the best-decorated vessel.

With Napa shelving most July Fourth events for a second summer, the city is seeking volunteers to help decorate the downtown area with patriotic colors ahead of the holiday.

Napa seeks helpers to hang bunting and other decorations on bridges, promenades, and Veterans Memorial Park, and then to remove them after the holiday, the Parks and Recreation Department said in a Facebook post. Work to install the decorations will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, with removal to take place one week later on July 8. Fifteen to 20 volunteers are being sought this week, and 10 to 15 volunteers next week.

Because helpers will be working close to traffic, on bridges, and at crosswalks, volunteers must be at least 14 years old.

For more information, contact Pete Hangen, city recreation supervisor, at phangen@cityofnapa.org.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rotary Club of Napa Sunrise has called off its downtown Fourth of July parade for the second straight year, promising to revive the procession for July 2022. "While we will miss our friends and longtime parade collaborators, we are being extra cautious as (we) come through the pandemic,” Sunrise Rotary said in a message on its website.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department also is not sponsoring the July Fourth celebration it normally hosts at the downtown Oxbow Commons Park. Since the start of the coronavirus emergency, the only holiday gathering to take place at a Napa park has been this year’s Memorial Day observance, which American Legion Post 113 presented at Veterans Memorial Park before an audience of about 100 people.

Yountville

The town of Yountville will not sponsor a July Fourth celebration or fireworks display, according to parks director Samantha Holland.

St. Helena

St. Helena is opting for socially distanced alternatives to its Crane Park fireworks display and Lyman Park community concert, which are scheduled to return in 2022.

This year’s July Fourth slate includes the Patriotic Barrels of Fun, a campaign in which residents and business owners are asked to redecorate their Easter wine barrels in patriotic colors in a show of community pride and connection with neighbors. Barrels should be painted by Thursday for display from Friday through July 11.

St. Helena also has announced Front Yard Fourth, a call to families and friends to hold July Fourth parties in the front yards of their homes. A Bike Parade promoted by the city is a mile-long route for families to ride from the Harvest Lane-Starr Avenue intersection to Lyman Park at 1498 Main St.

For more information, visit cityofsthelena.org/parksrec/page/4th-july-st-helena

Calistoga

July Fourth will take place this year in Calistoga without the city’s traditional downtown parade due to continuing COVID-19 concerns. “We feel the safest way to support our community is to present an alternative to celebrate Independence Day as a community,” the board of organizer Celebrate! Napa Valley said in a statement in June.

As a substitute, the group is staging a 4th of July Self Guided Parade, for which residents and businesses have registered to decorate their buildings for the occasion and appear on a route for self-guided tours of downtown and other neighborhoods. Entrants, who filed before June 20, are eligible for prizes up to $1,000 for residents and $500 for businesses.

Online voting to choose the best holiday “float” opens at 1 a.m. Thursday and will continue through 11:55 p.m. on July Fourth. Voters may vote once per day.

Contest winners will be announced Monday on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Celebrate! Napa Valley, and will be contacted directly.

For more information, visit celebratenapavalley.org/events/2021/4th-of-july-self-guided-parade 

CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in the area of Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park. Crews were able to contain the fire to a 50×50 spot. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was electrical malfunction.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News