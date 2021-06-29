American Canyon to host Napa County’s only Fourth of July fireworks this year

More information is available at CityofAmericanCanyon.org/FourthofJuly.

Napa

Residents are invited to watch the Boat Parade, which is being staged by the Napa Valley Yacht Club on Saturday and will take place on the Napa River starting at 10 a.m.

About 25 boats are expected to take part in the water procession, along with kayaks and canoes, according to club member Sally Servidio Craig. Vessels will head north up the river toward downtown Napa, then turn back toward the Yacht Club and on to the River Park neighborhood before returning to the club. Boats will be decorated for the Fourth of July holiday and a contest will be held to choose the best-decorated vessel.

With Napa shelving most July Fourth events for a second summer, the city is seeking volunteers to help decorate the downtown area with patriotic colors ahead of the holiday.