American Canyon to lead Veterans Day donation drive for troop care packages

For safety reasons during the COVID-19 emergency, those visiting the donation drive are asked to stay in their vehicles while passing through the drive-through. Items should be placed in the trunk before leaving home, and the driver should pop the trunk open in the drop-off zone to let volunteers remove the donations. All visitors are asked to wear masks or facial coverings.

American Canyon and VFW are accepting tax-deductible money donations, as cash or checks payable to VFW Post 1123, to cover the cost of postage and small Christmas trees. Cash and checks may be delivered at the Veterans Day event or mailed to American Canyon Troop Support, P.O. Box 10097, American Canyon, CA 94503.

In Yountville, the pandemic also has reshaped the annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day luncheon served to residents of the Veterans Home of California.