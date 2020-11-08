American Canyon to lead Veterans Day donation drive for troop care packages

With public ceremonies in Napa County still on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, American Canyon will mark Veterans Day with a collection drive to send holiday care packages to active-duty service members.
In a partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1123, the city is collecting snacks, Christmas-season decorations, handwritten letters and other items during a drive-through donation event from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The drive will be held in the parking lot of the Phillip West Aquatic Center, 100 Benton Way.
Items collected at the event will be included in care packages that will be delivered to active troops. Visitors will see and hear patriotic displays celebrating both current service members and veterans, the city Parks and Recreation department announced on its website.
Due to restrictions on items that may be mailed in care packages, organizers are accepting only the following items, new and unopened:
- candy canes
- hard candy and peanut brittle
- small tins of holiday cookies
- small, unbreakable tree donations
- boxes of individual packets of hot cocoa mix, hot apple cider mix, or powdered drink mix for water bottles
- blank Christmas cards and stationery to allow troops to write letters home
Donors also are encouraged to give signed holiday letters and cards, which should be placed in unsealed envelopes addressed to “U.S. Soldier.”
For safety reasons during the COVID-19 emergency, those visiting the donation drive are asked to stay in their vehicles while passing through the drive-through. Items should be placed in the trunk before leaving home, and the driver should pop the trunk open in the drop-off zone to let volunteers remove the donations. All visitors are asked to wear masks or facial coverings.
American Canyon and VFW are accepting tax-deductible money donations, as cash or checks payable to VFW Post 1123, to cover the cost of postage and small Christmas trees. Cash and checks may be delivered at the Veterans Day event or mailed to American Canyon Troop Support, P.O. Box 10097, American Canyon, CA 94503.
In Yountville, the pandemic also has reshaped the annual Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day luncheon served to residents of the Veterans Home of California.
Led by the Yountville Chamber of Commerce and chef Bob Hurley, the multi-course feast will feature contributions from several of the town’s restaurants. However, due to the COVID-19 emergency, Veterans Home staff will assemble the meal and serve residents, rather than the usual format of volunteers serving the lunch restaurant-style, according to organizers. A video produced for the occasion will play during the event and feature chefs describing their dishes, photographs from past luncheons, and thank-you messages from dignitaries.
Support Local Journalism
The state-operated Veterans Home, where more than 700 retired service members and spouses live, closed to most visitors March 15 shortly before California and Napa County passed their first shelter-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Visitation at the state’s eight Veterans Homes has been restricted to those visiting relatives in hospice-care units.
In Calistoga, American Legion Post 231 will hold a flag-flying observance with the playing of taps at 11 a.m. Veterans Day at Logvy Park, 1401 N. Oak St.
The city of Napa has not granted permits for any Veterans Day events due to the continuing COVID-19 public health orders, although residents may choose to visit downtown Veterans Memorial Park on their own to pay respects, according to Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory.
Napa County reported 160 new coronavirus infections last week, its highest total in 14 weeks. Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, has said the surge threatens to knock the county from the orange to the red tier — the second most restrictive of California’s four tiers of COVID-19 spread — and re-impose business and other restrictions the county had relaxed in October.
Locally, more than 1,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, and 16 have died. Eight people are currently hospitalized and 286 cases are active, Napa County reported Friday.
Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this report.
Watch Now: CDC: COVID-19 is not ‘just like the flu’
Napa Valley Register presents ‘They Served with Honor’ 2019
Napa Valley Register presents "They Served With Honor" 2019
“They Served With Honor” is a 10-part series honoring local veterans.
The Register begins its new "They Served With Honor" series with a profile of Vietnam veteran Chris Rubio, looking back 50 years at his experience of war.
A former Navy nurse from Napa reflects on serving in WWII and evacuating the wounded during the Korean War.
Retired naval aviator and aircraft carrier commander Capt. Doyle Borchers reflects on how Vietnam changed his outlook on war and military service.
Harold Bunnell’s invasion of France started at the wheel of a two-and-a-half-ton GMC truck, plunging off the back of a landing craft into the surf off Omaha beach.
Louis and Sheila Daugherty of Napa reflect on their service in Vietnam, he as a field surgeon and she as a nurse at a hospital in Saigon.
Marine aviator Mike Beguelin reflects on his service in the Gulf War at the controls of the supremely powerful, but temperamental jet known as a Harrier.
Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a 10-part series profiling veterans who live in Napa County. This week’s story was sponsored by The Mead…
Leah and Dominic Heil of St. Helena reflect on their dual service with the Army in Iraq.
Bob Nance of Napa recounts his wild year at the controls of a powerful helicopter gunship in Vietnam.
The Register concludes its They Served With Honor series with the story of Albert Freitas, 98, who was shot down over France in World War II.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.