American Canyon to take another look at Highway 29 traffic

Another is to have special bus lanes at the Napa Junction Road, Donaldson Way and American Canyon Road traffic signals. Buses could move to the front of the traffic line and with an early green light get a jump on other vehicles when leaving the intersections.

Still another is to install new bus stops at Napa Junction Road, Eucalyptus Drive, Rio Del Mar, Donaldson Way and American Canyon Road, though an American Canyon Road stop could be replaced by one at Crawford Way.

One notable proposed change is to remove from the Broadway District Specific Plan the idea of expanding Highway 29 from four to six lanes through American Canyon.

Even that change wouldn't necessarily take a highway widening off the table forever. City Community Development Director Brent Cooper explained the situation in an email to the Napa Valley Register.

"The (highway) right-of-way is wide enough to accommodate the extra travel lane, so it may be possible in the future," Cooper said. "However, capacity improvements have shown to induce additional traffic demand and there is limited funding for both constructing and maintaining highway infrastructure."