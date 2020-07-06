American Canyon to take another look at Highway 29 traffic

American Canyon will seek more public opinion before tinkering with the road map for the future of its main drag, Highway 29.
Allow buses to sometimes drive on shoulders between Airport Boulevard and Napa Junction Road to escape traffic? Try to divert some of the highway traffic burden onto parallel roads? The city’s Planning Commission wants to know what people think.
Given that only one resident commented at a late June Planning Commission meeting, commissioners balked at moving forward.
“It’s tougher with COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines,” Commissioner Eric Altman said. “But if there’s a way to generate additional comments, I think we should definitely look at that.”
American Canyon last year passed the Broadway District Specific Plan – much of Highway 29 within the city is known as Broadway. A hodgepodge of new development, old development and vacant lots is to be transformed into a coherent, pedestrian-and-cyclist-friendly whole.
Two things have happened since then. One is the city's January lawsuit settlement with Davis-based California Clean Energy Committee, which had alleged American Canyon's plan underestimated the magnitude of future traffic congestion.
Another is the creation of the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s latest south county Highway 29 plan. The lawsuit settlement requires American Canyon to adopt various Highway 29 plan provisions as its own.
Between these overlapping developments, the Broadway District Specific Plan needs changes. But resident Chris James was they only member of the public to talk to the Planning Commission about the proposals.
James voiced a concern. He noted one proposed Highway 29 congestion-reducing step involves using “trailblazing” signs to direct some drivers to parallel routes.
“Promoting cut-through traffic onto already-busy residential roads at the expense of neighborhood quality of life is a poor solution,” James told commissioners in an email.
James used his neighborhood’s Wetlands Edge Road as an example. He wanted commissioners to know that most residents on streets lined with homes don’t want Highway 29 traffic.
American Canyon officials, while questioning this is the intent of the proposed trailblazing signs, wanted more time for clarification.
Various lawsuit settlement requirements seek to give buses an advantage in navigating congestion. The stated goal is to convince more people to get out of their cars and ride the bus.
Having buses use the shoulders at times during rush hour is one idea. The proposed Broadway plan amendment acknowledges this could pose a conflict with bicyclists. A proposed parallel bike way would be a “low-stress” option for cyclists, it said.
Another is to have special bus lanes at the Napa Junction Road, Donaldson Way and American Canyon Road traffic signals. Buses could move to the front of the traffic line and with an early green light get a jump on other vehicles when leaving the intersections.
Still another is to install new bus stops at Napa Junction Road, Eucalyptus Drive, Rio Del Mar, Donaldson Way and American Canyon Road, though an American Canyon Road stop could be replaced by one at Crawford Way.
One notable proposed change is to remove from the Broadway District Specific Plan the idea of expanding Highway 29 from four to six lanes through American Canyon.
Even that change wouldn't necessarily take a highway widening off the table forever. City Community Development Director Brent Cooper explained the situation in an email to the Napa Valley Register.
"The (highway) right-of-way is wide enough to accommodate the extra travel lane, so it may be possible in the future," Cooper said. "However, capacity improvements have shown to induce additional traffic demand and there is limited funding for both constructing and maintaining highway infrastructure."
The Planning Commission is to recommend proposed Broadway District Specific Plan changes to the City Council. The commission last week set no date for another hearing.
Go to https://bit.ly/2ZnsKaK and look under item 2.3 to find information on the proposed Broadway District Specific Plan changes.
The Broadway District Specific Plan calls for 1,200 new apartments, townhouses and other residential units and 840,000 square feet of new commercial space on 292 acres scattered along the highway. It calls for persuading Caltrans to impose a 35 mph speed limit and adding such features as landscaped medians.
California Clean Energy Committee over the years has sued over a Lake Tahoe resort, Turlock's general plan, San Jose's general plan and a Pasadena power plant. In the settlement, American Canyon agreed to pay the committee $111,160 for attorney's fees and costs.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
