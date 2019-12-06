American City Council Vice Mayor Mariam Aboudamous has announced she will oppose Napa County Board of Supervisors incumbent Belia Ramos for the 5th District supervisor seat.
“There are too many residents in our community who have approached me and are eager for change in representation on the Board of Supervisors,” Aboudamous said in a press release.
The 5th District includes American Canyon, the southeast city of Napa and part of the rural Coombsville area. The election will be held on March 3.
Aboudamous was elected to the American Canyon City Council in November 2016 by unseating an incumbent. Then age 30, she said she could bring a youthful voice and fresh perspective to the council. Ramos, who was on the City Council and was supervisor-elect at the time, endorsed her.
Aboudamous grew up in American Canyon and is an attorney specializing in immigration law.
Ramos served on the American Canyon City Council for six years. She ran unopposed when she was elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2016, taking her seat in January 2017.
She grew up in St. Helena, worked as an attorney and founded Raise The Bar to help prepare applicants for the California Bar Exam.
Also on the March 3 ballot is the 4th District Board of Supervisors race that is to pit incumbent Alfredo Pedroza against challenger Amber Manfree. In the 2nd District race, incumbent Ryan Gregory as of Friday morning had no challenger, with the deadline to file 5 p.m. Friday.