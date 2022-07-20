American Canyon voters to decide growth boundary expansion in November

American Canyon voters will consider whether the city should grow 157 acres — roughly the size of 120 football fields —by possibly adding rural agricultural land near the city’s industrial area.

The matter is controversial. Owners say the soils are in a "death spiral" for vineyards because of salt. Opponents say the proposed ordinance is misleading, the land can be farmed in other ways, and industrial development shouldn't border a popular wetlands trail.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to put the matter on the Nov. 8 ballot as Measure J. Voters will decide whether to expand American Canyon’s voter-approved growth boundary and change the city general plan to allow more industrial development.

“By sending it to the general election, we allow for time and debate to happen,” City Councilmember David Oro said.

Putting the 157 acres within the growth boundary wouldn’t automatically put the land within city limits. The county's Local Agency Formation Commission decides whether to approve annexations.

“No one needs to assume that if this were to be approved (by voters) that all 157 acres would turn into an industrial warehouse overnight,” Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

The land at 1661 Green Island Road is owned by Green Island Vineyards LLC. An application to LAFCO lists Will Nord, Ed Farver and David Gilbreth as managers.

Owners say the land has saline soil from recycled American Canyon water used to irrigate vineyards and is too salty to continue growing grapes. What was once 149 acres of vineyards has shrunk to 39 acres and those, too, are to be removed.

Perhaps a grand jury should look into whether American Canyon should be selling its recycled water as suitable for agriculture, landowner consultant Paul Anamosa said in June.

Developing the land with businesses would generate tax revenues and create jobs, the owners said.

"This is a unique piece of land that should have belonged to American Canyon in the first place. It belongs there now," attorney Doug Straus said last month on behalf of the owners.

The owners gathered 2,344 signatures on a petition asking for a ballot measure to put the land within the city growth boundary. County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur certified that enough are from registered American Canyon voters to meet the 1,324-signature threshold.

A valid petition left the City Council with two choices — either create a ballot measure or accept the petition and expand the growth boundary itself. Given that situation, the council opted for a November ballot measure.

“Frankly, I would rather take no action, but I don’t have a choice tonight," Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous said.

Napa County has a history of protecting farmland. The Napa County Farm Bureau, Napa Valley Vintners, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Winegrowers of Napa County have opposed urbanizing this rural, unincorporated land zoned for agriculture.

Urbanizing land because an owner deems the property unfit for a specific crop return would “present a very dangerous precedent,” the wine industry groups wrote to LAFCO.

Eve Kahn of Napa Vision 2050 told council members on Tuesday that the ballot measure and associated ordinance are "quite flawed."

For example, she noted language saying that the property is unsuited for a vineyard because of naturally occurring saltwater intrusion from coastal waters. That differs from the landowner claims that the salt in the soils comes from using American Canyon recycled water for irrigation.

American Canyon resident Chris James told the council that the whole matter feels rushed and that signature gatherers told him the initiative would do such things as fix roads, which he sees as misleading. Some didn't even know where the property was located.

He, like others, pointed out that the land is next to a wetlands trail that runs on an adjacent levee.

“I walk and run that trail," he said. "I walk right by this property multiple times a week. I know it very well. It borders right onto the wetlands."

Napa resident Yvonne Baginski said she comes to American Canyon to use the wetlands trail, and is sickened by the thought of an industrial park next to it.

“The question I have for the owners of this property is, why was that soil never remediated?" Baginski said. "Why did they continue using the (recycled) water, increasing the water utilization over the last four years?”

The owners didn't speak at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Aboudamous mentioned the possibility of ordering a 9111 report, named after a California election codes section. That report can analyze how a ballot measure might affect land use, agriculture, a community’s ability to attract and retain businesses, and other topics.

But she noted that the city faces a July 27 deadline to have the initiative appear in the Nov. 8 general election at an estimated cost of $50,000. Delaying a 9111 report would mean missing this deadline and holding a more expensive special election.

American Canyon's voter-approved growth boundary stems from a 2008 agreement between the city and Napa County. Until 2030, the city is not to grow beyond certain limits without a vote of city residents.

"Certainly, I would expect it's going to be a very robust discussion out there in the community, on the value of this and on what values people have for the future of American Canyon," Mayor Leon Garcia said.